Brian McKnight Confirms His Friend Justin Timberlake Has a New Baby!

Just Jared Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Brian McKnight is confirming reports! The 51-year-old “Back at One” crooner confirmed to HollywoodLife that his friend and collaborator Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have a “new baby” amid recent reports that they’ve welcomed their second child after a secret pregnancy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Timberlake Brian‘s confirmation comes nearly [...]
Jessica Biel Quietly Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Child with Justin Timberlake

 It's a party of four! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have welcomed their second child together. Justin's friend and collaborator Brian McKnight told...
E! Online


