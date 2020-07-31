|
Brian McKnight Confirms His Friend Justin Timberlake Has a New Baby!
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Brian McKnight is confirming reports! The 51-year-old “Back at One” crooner confirmed to HollywoodLife that his friend and collaborator Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have a “new baby” amid recent reports that they’ve welcomed their second child after a secret pregnancy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Timberlake Brian‘s confirmation comes nearly [...]
