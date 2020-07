Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly welcome second child Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

American actor Jessica Biel and singer-actor Justin Timberlake welcomed their second child earlier this week after the pair managed to keep their pregnancy a secret. According to Page Six, with the help of the pandemic, which saw the couple holed up in Montana with five-year-old son Silas, and some creative social media posts,... 👓 View full article