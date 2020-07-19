Justin-Jessica Biel welcome a second child

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child



Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Michelle Williams has given birth to her second child



Michelle Williams has given birth to her second child The actress - who has 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late Heath Ledger - and her husband Thomas Kail recently welcomed their baby into the.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:49 Published on June 22, 2020