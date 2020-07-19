Justin-Jessica Biel welcome a second child

Sunday, 19 July 2020 () Actress Jessica Biel and her popular husband Justin Timberlake are reported to have welcomed their second child this week after successfully managing to keep the pregnancy a total secret.
Michelle Williams has given birth to her second child The actress - who has 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late Heath Ledger - and her husband Thomas Kail recently welcomed their baby into the..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:49Published
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla are expecting their second child, and baby No. 2 is a girl! Bryce posted an image of him and his wife holding an ultrasound photo with..
A new report claims that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have welcomed their second child into the world! The 38-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy... Just Jared Also reported by •Extra •ContactMusic