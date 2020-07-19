Global  
 

Justin-Jessica Biel welcome a second child

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Actress Jessica Biel and her popular husband Justin Timberlake are reported to have welcomed their second child this week after successfully managing to keep the pregnancy a total secret.
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Jessica Biel welcomes second child?

Jessica Biel welcomes second child? 00:37

 Jessica Biel has reportedly welcomed a second child in secret with her husband Justin Timberlake, with whom she already has five-year-old son Silas.

