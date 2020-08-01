‘Trump Killed Herman Cain’ Written on Street Outside Trump National as President Returns From Golfing Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As President Donald Trump’s motorcade departed Trump National after his golf outing, protesters lined a street that was emblazoned in chalk with the inscription “Trump Killed Herman Cain.” Trump was greeted with boos and a few protesters on his way into Trump National on Saturday morning, but according to a pool report on his return […] As President Donald Trump’s motorcade departed Trump National after his golf outing, protesters lined a street that was emblazoned in chalk with the inscription “Trump Killed Herman Cain.” Trump was greeted with boos and a few protesters on his way into Trump National on Saturday morning, but according to a pool report on his return […] 👓 View full article

