‘Trump Killed Herman Cain’ Written on Street Outside Trump National as President Returns From Golfing

Mediaite Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
‘Trump Killed Herman Cain’ Written on Street Outside Trump National as President Returns From GolfingAs President Donald Trump’s motorcade departed Trump National after his golf outing, protesters lined a street that was emblazoned in chalk with the inscription “Trump Killed Herman Cain.” Trump was greeted with boos and a few protesters on his way into Trump National on Saturday morning, but according to a pool report on his return […]
