‘Trump Killed Herman Cain’ Written on Street Outside Trump National as President Returns From Golfing
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () As President Donald Trump’s motorcade departed Trump National after his golf outing, protesters lined a street that was emblazoned in chalk with the inscription “Trump Killed Herman Cain.” Trump was greeted with boos and a few protesters on his way into Trump National on Saturday morning, but according to a pool report on his return […]
Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 News of the former presidential candidate's death was revealed via his verified Twitter account on Thursday. Via Herman Cain's Twitter Account The co-chair of Black Voices for Trump was hospitalized earlier this month. This week, it was revealed that he was being...
