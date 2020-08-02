Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nikki Bella Welcomes First Child With Artem Chigvintsev Just A Day Before Twin Sister Brie Had Her Baby!

Just Jared Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Nikki Bella is a mom! The 36-year-old former WWE wrestler and fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The couple announced his arrival on social media together. “7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev 👶 proud of my love @thenikkibella,” Artem sweetly captioned the shot of him and Nikki [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Newly hatched chameleon meets human friend [Video]

Newly hatched chameleon meets human friend

A baby chameleon has its first interaction with a human. Watch what it does!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:20Published
Watch: Wishes pour in as Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic welcome baby boy [Video]

Watch: Wishes pour in as Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic welcome baby boy

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published
Hardik Pandya, Natasha blessed with baby boy, wishes pour in [Video]

Hardik Pandya, Natasha blessed with baby boy, wishes pour in

Cricket fraternity on July 30 congratulated all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he and his fiance Natasha Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram and shared a photo..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Nikki Bella Gives Birth to Her First Child With Artem Chigvintsev

 Nikki Bella is officially a new mom! The Total Bellas star welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The reality TV personality...
E! Online

Relive Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Journey in Honor of Her Baby Boy's Birth!

 Nikki Bella is a mother of one! Today, E! News learned that the Total Bellas star and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have welcomed their first child into the world....
E! Online


Tweets about this