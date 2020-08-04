Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raksha Bandhan: Kareena Kapoor misses Karisma over family lunch

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Missing her sister Karisma Kapoor on special family lunch on Raksha Bandhan, megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of the celebration.

The 'Angrezi Medium' actor put out a post on Instagram that featured adorable pictures of the Kapoor family's get together. The picture shared by Kareena features husband Saif Ali Khan...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor extend support to Unicef campaign to help kids impacted by COVID-19 [Video]

Kareena Kapoor extend support to Unicef campaign to help kids impacted by COVID-19

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared an adorable childhood picture with sister Karisma Kapoor.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:23Published
Kareena Kapoor Khan pens adorable birthday wish for sister Karisma [Video]

Kareena Kapoor Khan pens adorable birthday wish for sister Karisma

Actress Karisma Kapoor turned a year older today. Her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to pen a sweet birthday note for her.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this