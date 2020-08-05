Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen Passes Out Pizzas After Shopping in West Hollywood

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Chrissy Teigen is feeling generous! The 34-year-old entrepreneur and Chrissy’s Court star was spotted passing out pizzas to photographers after shopping at Couture Kids on Robertson on Tuesday (August 4) with her kids Luna and Miles (not pictured) and mother Vilailuck in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen Chrissy [...]
