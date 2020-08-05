Kate Middleton & Prince William Play Arcade Games During Surprise Visit to Barry Island!
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William play arcade games during their visit to the Island Leisure Amusement Arcade during their visit to Barry Island, South Wales on Wednesday (August 5). The royal couple is visiting the island – in a totally unannounced visit – to speak with local businesses about the [...]
Prince William and Kate have visited Barry Island where they joined in with children playing at an amusement arcade. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with local business owners about the impact Covid-19 has had on the seaside resort. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at...
The Duke and Duchess met with elderly residents at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff and admired their garden. William and Kate had previously been guest bingo callers at the home via a video call in May..