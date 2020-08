Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleges Prince Andrew used puppet of himself on victims: report Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Prince Andrew once used a puppet of himself to allegedly grope Virginia Roberts Giuffre and another accuser in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse — before an erotic massage in the “dungeon,” Giuffre claims in her manuscript. 👓 View full article