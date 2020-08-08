Global  
 

Kanye West Misses His Goal Of Winning After Falling Short On Illinois Presidential Ballot

SOHH Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Kanye West Misses His Goal Of Winning After Falling Short On Illinois Presidential BallotGrammy-winning rapper Kanye West is going to have an uphill battle in trying to win the presidency. The rap star’s latest letdown in his pursuit of becoming president comes with him falling short of meeting the minimum number of valid signatures needed to make the ballot in his home state of Illinois. Kanye West Misses […]
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Kanye West qualifies for Colorado's November ballot as unaffiliated presidential candidate

Kanye West qualifies for Colorado's November ballot as unaffiliated presidential candidate 01:47

 Hip hop musician and entrepreneur Kanye West has filed paperwork and qualified for Colorado’s November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for president of the United States.

President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign [Video]

President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied his team is helping Kanye West get on the ballot in various states before November's election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West are reportedly not talking about THIS one topic during their getaway trip. [Video]

Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West are reportedly not talking about THIS one topic during their getaway trip.

Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West are reportedly not talking about THIS one topic during their getaway trip.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:02Published
Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot [Video]

Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot

Gov. Jared Polis, who has endorsed Joe Biden for president, weighed in on West’s qualifying for the presidential ballot on Thursday morning.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:33Published

