Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Would Consider Moving to Australia to Raise Their Child

Just Jared Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Orlando Bloom said he and Katy Perry would “definitely” consider moving to Australia to raise their upcoming child. “As we’re about to bring a baby into the world, and I think everybody’s exploring all thoughts and ideas, I definitely wouldn’t rule Australia out,’ the 43-year-old actor said (via Daily Mail). “I’ve always had an affinity [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry wants her daughter to have a sense of 'justice' [Video]

Katy Perry wants her daughter to have a sense of 'justice'

'Road' singer' Katy Perry has revealed the values she wants to instil in her daugther.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Orlando Bloom hopes dog heartache will prove his love to fiancée Katy Perry [Video]

Orlando Bloom hopes dog heartache will prove his love to fiancée Katy Perry

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom thinks the desperate search he made to find his beloved pet pooch Mighty, who was later declared dead, may have shown his pregnant fiancée Katy Perry just how much love he..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'bound' by mysticism and interest in aliens [Video]

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'bound' by mysticism and interest in aliens

Katy Perry has revealed that she and Orlando Bloom bond through their shared interest in mysticism and alien conspiracies.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Pregnant Katy Perry Dances Alongside the Car While Orlando Bloom Drives - Watch Video!

 Katy Perry is getting closer and closer to giving birth to her first child and her fiance Orlando Bloom just shared a cute new video of her! The couple recreated...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Katy Perry shows off her dance moves and her bare baby bump in this new video that Orlando Bloom posted! https://t.co/qC8BhH… 3 seconds ago

ICONvoice

ICON Voice Katy Perry Dances and Shows off Her Bare Baby Bump in Cute Video Posted by Orlando Bloom https://t.co/bL43CIyPXQ… https://t.co/Y4OhwroQVg 2 minutes ago

raelkk

Rafael S. RT @billboard: "Ayyyy what day is it?" #OrlandoBloom captioned a video of #KatyPerry https://t.co/bNoG8CDxoH 4 minutes ago

KatrinaSilvax84

Katrina Silva RT @etnow: Katy Perry may be close to giving birth, but she's moving and grooving. https://t.co/k3e48eBtNL 6 minutes ago

MarielaCasas

- M Amo a Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom 💗 GOALS 7 minutes ago

ReexRco

Reex Rco "Ayyyy what day is it?" #OrlandoBloom captioned a video of #KatyPerry https://t.co/UfPgNbVDGw 12 minutes ago

fallinallinkaty

Omar RT @fallinallinkaty: Katy perry and Orlando bloom are the best couple pop culture has even seen, change my mind https://t.co/uoy9wVDoKr 12 minutes ago

MNyalama

Meshack Nyalama#the great. RT @DailyMailCeleb: Katy Perry shows off her sweet moves and her baby bump while dancing alongside car as fiancé Orlando Bloom drives in hi… 13 minutes ago