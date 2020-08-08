Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Would Consider Moving to Australia to Raise Their Child Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Orlando Bloom said he and Katy Perry would “definitely” consider moving to Australia to raise their upcoming child. “As we’re about to bring a baby into the world, and I think everybody’s exploring all thoughts and ideas, I definitely wouldn’t rule Australia out,’ the 43-year-old actor said (via Daily Mail). “I’ve always had an affinity [...] 👓 View full article

