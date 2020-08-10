Global  
 

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Cute Photo with Daughter Apple & Mom Blythe Danner!

Just Jared Monday, 10 August 2020
Gwyneth Paltrow has enlisted her family to model her new designs! The 47-year-old actress shared a photo on Sunday (August 9) of herself, daughter Apple Martin, and mom Blythe Danner all wearing dresses from Gwyneth‘s debut G. Label Dress Collection. “🖤💗🤍” Gwyneth wrote along with a photo of her 16-year-old daughter and the 77-year-old Meet [...]
