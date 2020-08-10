Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jason Derulo Knocks Out Will Smith’s Teeth In Shocking Video Clip

SOHH Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Jason Derulo Knocks Out Will Smith’s Teeth In Shocking Video ClipIconic rapper-actor Will Smith is going through it this year. Following the public “entanglement” drama with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and singer August Alsina, he might have another issue on his hands – or rather in his mouth. Jason Derulo Knocks Out Will Smith’s Teeth A new hilarious video has emerged of him golfing with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: Jason Derulo knocks out Will Smith's teeth while golfing

Jason Derulo knocks out Will Smith's teeth while golfing 01:05

 Jason Derulo and Will Smith will do anything for TikTok...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jason Derulo addresses rumors he makes $75,000 per TikTok [Video]

Jason Derulo addresses rumors he makes $75,000 per TikTok

Jason Derulo has gone viral a coupleof times for his wacky TikTok videos.from knocking out his teeth trying to eat corn off of a power drill to being surprisingly funny, his videos rack up millions of..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:56Published
Jason Derulo searching for record label that's 'as smart as he is' [Video]

Jason Derulo searching for record label that's 'as smart as he is'

Jason Derulo is in no rush to sign to a new record label as he believes they're filled with "so many stupid people".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Jason Derulo Hilariously Knocks Out Will Smith's Front Teeth With Golf Club in TikTok Video

 In the clip, the 51-year-old actor is teaching the 'Swalla' singer how to putt, but golf seemingly isn't Jason's forte since things go south not long after the...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this