Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adam Devine & Gillian Jacobs Head To 'Magic Camp' In New Disney+ Movie

Just Jared Jr Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Adam Devine is starring in the new movie Magic Camp for Disney+! The funny guy joins Gillian Jacobs and Jeffrey Tambor in the film, which premieres on Friday (August 14). Here’s a synopsis: As a boy attending the Institute of Magic, a secluded mountain retreat which plays host to a bevy of aspiring young magicians [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Magic Camp Movie - Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs

Magic Camp Movie - Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs 01:29

 Magic Camp Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney's MAGIC CAMP, a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance. directed by Mark Waters starring Adam DeVine, Gillian...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mulan on Disney+ - Official New Trailer [Video]

Mulan on Disney+ - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for the Disney+ action movie Mulan, directed by Niki Caro. It stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li! Disney's Mulan Release..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:00Published
Magic Camp on Disney+ - Official Trailer [Video]

Magic Camp on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney + family comedy movie Magic Camp, directed by Mark Waters. It stars Adam DeVine, Jeffrey Tambor, Gillian Jacobs, Cole Sand, Nathaniel McIntyre, J.J. Totah,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:29Published
Gillian Jacobs On CBS All Access's "The Twilight Zone" & New Movie "I Used To Go Here" [Video]

Gillian Jacobs On CBS All Access's "The Twilight Zone" & New Movie "I Used To Go Here"

The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmtih about her episode on the new season of The Twilight Zone with Jimmi Simpson and Jordan Peele, her new moving about going back to college, and the legacy of..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:15Published

Tweets about this

i_am_malibu

MALIBU RT @fullcirclecine: Check out the trailer for ‘Magic Camp’ starring Gillian Jacobs & Adam DeVine, coming to Disney+ this weekend! 👀 https:/… 15 hours ago

screenrealm

Screen Realm The #trailer has arrived for #AdamDevine and #GillianJacobs family comedy #MagicCamp, which is just about to hit… https://t.co/bXxfWb8296 16 hours ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Adam Devine & Gillian Jacobs Head To ‘Magic Camp’ In New Disney+ Movie https://t.co/Bkh5TJ1JTr via @JustJaredJr 1 day ago

ThePlaylist

The Playlist 🎬 RT @ThePlaylist: ‘Magic Camp’ Trailer: Adam Devine & Gillian Jacobs Are Rival Magicians In New Disney+ Film From ‘Mean Girls’ Director http… 1 day ago

RadioFreeWire

RadioFree.com 🐉 A ragtag group of young, aspiring magicians gears up for an annual competition in the underdog comedy #MagicCamp, s… https://t.co/NLczCFLzIC 2 days ago

LARideShareGuy

Lyft Guy RT @InfinityOtt: 🏕 Magic Camp - A Disney+ Original Film - Starring Adam Devine & Gillian Jacobs - Premieres August 14th on Disney+ #disneyp… 2 days ago

InfinityOtt

InfinityOTT 🏕 Magic Camp - A Disney+ Original Film - Starring Adam Devine & Gillian Jacobs - Premieres August 14th on Disney+… https://t.co/wXMIGXti7K 2 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @justjaredjr: Watch the trailer for the upcoming movie #MagicCamp, which hits Disney+ this weekend! https://t.co/F0wreQIT38 2 days ago