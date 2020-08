You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Late Night on Trump’s Car Crash Fox Interview



Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers take on President Donald Trump’s wild interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:31 Published 3 weeks ago Late Night Takes On Twitter Hack



Late Night hosts joked about a major Twitter hacked that went after politicians and celebrities. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:15 Published on July 17, 2020

Tweets about this