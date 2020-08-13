Global  
 

Olivia Munn in Final Talks for On- & Off-Camera Deal with G4 Network Relaunch

Just Jared Thursday, 13 August 2020
It looks like Olivia Munn is returning to her roots. The 40-year-old actress is in final talks to sign a multiyear deal with the relaunching of G4 Network, The Wrap reports. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn According to sources, the deal will include a development deal and has both on- and [...]
