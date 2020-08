Pooja Bhatt on the dislikes on Sadak 2 trailer: Lovers/Haters, two sides of the same coin Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Back in 2018, when Sadak 2 was announced with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, there was palpable excitement among fans, especially when it was also announced that Mahesh Bhatt will direct this film and mark his return to this field after 22 years.



However, everything changed by the time the film... 👓 View full article