Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on Khuda Haafiz: People will get to see the 'other side of romance'

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Action star Vidyut Jammwal has been entertaining fans through his knockout performances for many years. The actor has more in store for viewers, as his upcoming movie Khuda Haafiz is about to stream soon. The trailer of the action thriller was recently released and social media is now abuzz with the *actor's high octane action*...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Vidyut Jammwal on his mother’s special advise for him | Khuda Hafiz | Aur Batao

Vidyut Jammwal on his mother’s special advise for him | Khuda Hafiz | Aur Batao 13:37

 Actor Vidyut Jamwal gets candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Vidyut opens up on what his mother advised him. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun)...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vidyut Jamwal 'Khuda Hafiz' to premiere tomorrow [Video]

Vidyut Jamwal 'Khuda Hafiz' to premiere tomorrow

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberai starrer film "Khuda Hafiz" will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar tomorrow.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published
Vidyut Jammwal snapped with 'Khuda Hafiz' director Faruk Kabir [Video]

Vidyut Jammwal snapped with 'Khuda Hafiz' director Faruk Kabir

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Khuda Hafiz'.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:39Published
Vidyut Jammwal- I don't get disappointed about anything in life [Video]

Vidyut Jammwal- I don't get disappointed about anything in life

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal is happy that his films are releasing on OTT platforms because now people can watch his films on their own and decide whether they would like to watch somebody or..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this