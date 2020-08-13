Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on Khuda Haafiz: People will get to see the 'other side of romance'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vidyut Jamwal 'Khuda Hafiz' to premiere tomorrow



Actor Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberai starrer film "Khuda Hafiz" will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar tomorrow. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:46 Published 18 hours ago Vidyut Jammwal snapped with 'Khuda Hafiz' director Faruk Kabir



Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Khuda Hafiz'. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago Vidyut Jammwal- I don't get disappointed about anything in life



Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal is happy that his films are releasing on OTT platforms because now people can watch his films on their own and decide whether they would like to watch somebody or.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this