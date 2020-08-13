Global  
 

Newsweek Claims Column Challenging Kamala Harris' Eligibility for VP Has 'Nothing to Do with Racist Birtherism'

Newsweek Claims Column Challenging Kamala Harris’ Eligibility for VP Has ‘Nothing to Do with Racist Birtherism’Newsweek editors responded to outrage over a column challenging Senator Kamala Harris' eligibility to be Joe Biden's vice president by claiming that the piece "has nothing to do with racist birtherism" because it didn't question that Harris was born in Oakland, but merely that a child of immigrants could be constitutionally suspect.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kamala Harris is Biden's VP pick

Kamala Harris is Biden's VP pick 02:08

 [NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

