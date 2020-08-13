Newsweek Claims Column Challenging Kamala Harris’ Eligibility for VP Has ‘Nothing to Do with Racist Birtherism’ Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Newsweek editors responded to outrage over a column challenging Senator Kamala Harris' eligibility to be Joe Biden's Newsweek editors responded to outrage over a column challenging Senator Kamala Harris' eligibility to be Joe Biden's vice president by claiming that the piece "has nothing to do with racist birtherism " because it didn't question that Harris was born in Oakland, but merely that a child of immigrants could be constitutionally suspect. 👓 View full article

