Cardi B Has Epic Response to Carole Baskin Over Tigers in 'WAP' Video Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Carole Baskin, who starred in Netflix’s Tiger King and went viral shortly after over people thinking she killed her first husband, took issue with the “WAP” music video over the use of big cats. Now, Cardi B is responding, and it’s epic! “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” Cardi B told i-D. [...] 👓 View full article