Ari Fleischer Tees Off on Biden for Proposing Mask Mandate: I’m Home Alone, ‘Am I Supposed to Be Wearing a Mask Right Now?’
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Fox New’s Dana Perino and Ari Fleischer questioned Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “mask mandate” following his campaign event with vice presidential pick Kamala Harris and faulted him for fleeing without taking questions. During the Thursday event in Delaware, the pair called for a national mask mandate as the coronavirus outbreak continues to sweep through the nation. Both Fleischer […]