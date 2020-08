Veteran singer SP Balasubramaniam on life support Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubramaniam, who had tested Covid-19 positive earlier this month, is now on life support.



A statement issued by the hospital he is admitted to, said on Friday: "There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubramaniam, who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of Covid since... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this