Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rabia Khan: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian victims of serial killing, just like Jiah Khan

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Rabia Khan, the mother of late Bollywood actor Jiah Khan, has said that she believes that her daughter, Sushant Singh Rajput, and his ex-manager Disha Salian fell victim to serial killing and asserted that people from Bollywood and politics were involved in the two deaths in June that she as dubbed murders.

Rabia, who herself...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention time of death': Vikas Singh

'Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention time of death': Vikas Singh 03:13

 Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, raised suspicion over the actor's post-mortem report. Vikas said that Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention the 'time of death'. Vikas added that this detail is crucial in Sushant's death probe. "There is no mention of time of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Post mortem report doesn't mention time of death': Sushant's family lawyer [Video]

'Post mortem report doesn't mention time of death': Sushant's family lawyer

Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh, on August 15 raised questions over the post mortem report of the late actor. He said. "The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Sushant's staffer Rajat Mewati leaves ED office after interrogation [Video]

Sushant's staffer Rajat Mewati leaves ED office after interrogation

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Rajat Mewati was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on August 14. Rajat came for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member arrives at ED for interrogation [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member arrives at ED for interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput's staff Rajat Mewati arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on August 14 for interrogation. ED continues to grill Rhea Chakraborty, Shruti Modi. Investigating..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this