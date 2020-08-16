Rabia Khan: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian victims of serial killing, just like Jiah Khan
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Rabia Khan, the mother of late Bollywood actor Jiah Khan, has said that she believes that her daughter, Sushant Singh Rajput, and his ex-manager Disha Salian fell victim to serial killing and asserted that people from Bollywood and politics were involved in the two deaths in June that she as dubbed murders.
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, raised suspicion over the actor's post-mortem report. Vikas said that Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention the 'time of death'. Vikas added that this detail is crucial in Sushant's death probe. "There is no mention of time of...
Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh, on August 15 raised questions over the post mortem report of the late actor. He said. "The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the..