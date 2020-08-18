|
Kendall Jenner Spends More Time in Public with Rumored Beau Devin Booker!
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner leaves a pet store with her rumored boyfriend Devin Booker while running errands on Monday afternoon (August 17) in Malibu, Calif. The 24-year-old model has been generating a lot of buzz for her possible relationship with the 23-year-old NBA player and this isn’t the first time they have been spotted together this week. [...]
|
|
|
|
Advertisement
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this