Barack Obama Reveals His Summer 2020 Playlist

Tuesday, 18 August 2020
*Barack Obama* has revealed his summer 2020 playlist.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama are big music fans, and make a habit of revealing their seasonal listening habits.

With the Democrat National Convention kicking off this week, Barack Obama has revealed a few choice picks from his Spotify deep-dives.

It's a mixed bunch, too - expect everyone from Billie Eilish to Billie Holiday, via J Cole, Rihanna, H.E.R., and The Chicks.

Check it out below.



Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

