Jette Guyette Trump ramps up the racism and sexism after Harris makes history https://t.co/L7tiVpYDa5 via @MotherJones 9 hours ago Sagar Trump Ramps Up ‘Suburban Housewife’ Dog Whistle: Biden, Cory Booker Will Force Low-Income Housing ‘Down Their Throa… https://t.co/zzq4lrnDJF 2 days ago Vas Trump Ramps Up ‘Suburban Housewife’ Dog Whistle: Biden, Cory Booker Will Force Low-Income Housing ‘Down Their Throa… https://t.co/JepsS5ZAo8 2 days ago K-osNCali RT @Trumpgays1: The Left will try to blame POTUS for something! Trump Ramps Up ‘#Suburban Housewife’ Dog Whistle: Biden, #CoryBooker Will F… 2 days ago GAYS LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP🇺🇸 The Left will try to blame POTUS for something! Trump Ramps Up ‘#Suburban Housewife’ Dog Whistle: Biden,… https://t.co/vCBuitefTt 3 days ago Left-wing Briefly Trump Ramps Up ‘Suburban Housewife’ Dog Whistle: Biden, Cory Booker Will Forc... https://t.co/f9FLEQDIvN #LeftWing… https://t.co/EhJUepBJtv 3 days ago Christine🌊🌊🌊 RT @Mediaite: Trump Ramps Up 'Suburban Housewife' Dog Whistle: Biden, Cory Booker Will Force Low-Income Housing 'Down Their Throats' https:… 3 days ago Mediaite Trump Ramps Up 'Suburban Housewife' Dog Whistle: Biden, Cory Booker Will Force Low-Income Housing 'Down Their Throa… https://t.co/AwRhpJ7BrK 3 days ago