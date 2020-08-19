Global  
 

Did you know Pandit Jasraj would not miss a single episode of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain?Late Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj was a fan of Television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The late doyen of Hindustani classical music would not miss a single episode. In 2018, daughter Durga Jasraj surprised him by inviting the cast and crew of the show for his 88th birthday bash.

"Bapuji is fond of Bhabiji Ghar Par...
