Did you know Pandit Jasraj would not miss a single episode of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain?
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Late Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj was a fan of Television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The late doyen of Hindustani classical music would not miss a single episode. In 2018, daughter Durga Jasraj surprised him by inviting the cast and crew of the show for his 88th birthday bash.
Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj is no more. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj, a legend of the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus induced lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country....