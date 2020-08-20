|
Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Spark Music Collab Rumors After Meeting Up at Recording Studio
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes pulls his hair back from his face while exiting a home recording studio in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (August 19). The 21-year-old musician rocked a vintage tee as he met up with his once rumored girlfriend Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber. The meet up might spark rumors of a possible [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this