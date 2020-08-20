Global  
 

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Spark Music Collab Rumors After Meeting Up at Recording Studio

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes pulls his hair back from his face while exiting a home recording studio in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (August 19). The 21-year-old musician rocked a vintage tee as he met up with his once rumored girlfriend Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber. The meet up might spark rumors of a possible [...]
Justin Bieber has often expressed how his rediscovered relationship with God changed his life for the better, and the star took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 5) to share a touching moment of faith.

