Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Spark Music Collab Rumors After Meeting Up at Recording Studio Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Shawn Mendes pulls his hair back from his face while exiting a home recording studio in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (August 19). The 21-year-old musician rocked a vintage tee as he met up with his once rumored girlfriend Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber. The meet up might spark rumors of a possible [...] πŸ‘“ View full article