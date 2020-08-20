Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Rithvik Dhanjani sculpts a Ganpati idol at home! Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Pavitra Rishta actor Rithvik Dhanjani is all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa in a wonderfully eco-friendly way. The actor, like many years before this, has sculpted a Ganesha idol from clay and we must say, it's pretty amazing handiwork.



The actor shared a video of the completed Ganesha idol on Instagram:





