Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Rithvik Dhanjani sculpts a Ganpati idol at home!
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Pavitra Rishta actor Rithvik Dhanjani is all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa in a wonderfully eco-friendly way. The actor, like many years before this, has sculpted a Ganesha idol from clay and we must say, it's pretty amazing handiwork.
The actor shared a video of the completed Ganesha idol on Instagram:
