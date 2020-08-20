Global  
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Rithvik Dhanjani sculpts a Ganpati idol at home!

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020
Pavitra Rishta actor Rithvik Dhanjani is all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa in a wonderfully eco-friendly way. The actor, like many years before this, has sculpted a Ganesha idol from clay and we must say, it's pretty amazing handiwork.

The actor shared a video of the completed Ganesha idol on Instagram:


Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

 A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...

