When Rhea fondly spoke of about Mahesh Bhatt

Friday, 21 August 2020
While the Supreme Court on Wednesday has transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the investigating agency has already reached Mumbai to begin the given task. Meanwhile, recently the WhatsApp chats exchanged between the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her ‘Jalebi’ producer Mahesh Bhatt has went viral on the internet. While this has sparked new speculations in the case, the bond between Rhea and Mahesh is quite well-known as it goes to 2018 when the actress had opened up about contributions of Bhatt in her life. If you are unversed with their alleged relationship, here are several times when Rhea Chakraborty fondly spoke of her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt. Photo credit Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
