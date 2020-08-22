Global  
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Maniesh Paul, Himesh Reshammiya welcome Bappa on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs sets

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Maniesh Paul, Himesh Reshammiya welcome Bappa on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs setsZee TV's popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has won the hearts of the audiences with the Top 10 supremely talented kids belting out some phenomenal performances week after week. Having made a fantastic return on television the upcoming episode of the show is all set to bring in some much-needed festive...
