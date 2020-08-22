Lata Mangeshkar extends speedy recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest name to join the growing list of celebrities in extending their prayers and recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The iconic singer is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis. After being in a critical state for some days, the...
India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:14Published
Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him,..