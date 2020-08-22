Global  
 

Lata Mangeshkar extends speedy recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest name to join the growing list of celebrities in extending their prayers and recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The iconic singer is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis. After being in a critical state for some days, the...
