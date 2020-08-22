Mahesh Bhatt had contacted Rhea on June 14

Global  
 

Mahesh Bhatt is being closely connected to Rhea Chakraborty, after recent chats between them came to light. According to a transcript of chats accessed by Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty had apparently informed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on June 8 that she was leaving her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. New messages exchanged between Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea, accessed by a news portal, reveal that the filmmaker had tried to contact Rhea on the day Sushant passed away.
