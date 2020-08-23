Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Kobe Bryant On His Birthday: 'I’m Mad I Didn’t Go First'
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on what would have been his 43rd birthday. “To my baby~ Happy birthday,” Vanessa started with her heartbreaking note on Instagram. “I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I [...]
Rest in peace Kobe and Gigi. It was Michael Jordan who hooked Kobe Bryant up with his trainer and the rest is history. From 2007 to 2012, Sport enhancement specialist Tim Grover helped Kobe become one..
