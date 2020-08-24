Global  
 

Khaali Peeli teaser: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's act will leave you impressed

Mid-Day Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Here's the teaser of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli. The one-minute teaser promo is nothing short of a masala entertainer and looks like the film is all set to enthral the audiences with its quirky plot. The edgy masala entertainer, directed by Maqbool Khan, brings Ishaan and Ananya together for the first time....
'Khaali Peeli' teaser: Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday on the run after half-murder

 Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer 'Khaali Peeli's teaser has been unveiled and they play two characters who are on the run after 'half-murder'
DNA


