Keanu Reeves Shoots Down This Common Misconception About Bill & Ted Ahead of Movie's Release

Just Jared Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves doesn’t think that Bill and Ted were stoners, he shared in a new interview while promoting the upcoming third movie. The 55-year-old actor joined Alex Winter in promoting the new film, Bill & Ted Face The Music, which is out on August 28 in select theaters and On Demand. During his interview with [...]
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Bill & Ted Face the Music Movie Clip - Hopscotch

Bill & Ted Face the Music Movie Clip - Hopscotch 00:59

 Bill & Ted Face the Music Movie Clip - Hopscotch - Plot synopsis: A visitor from the future tells best friends Bill and Ted that one of their songs can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. US Release Date: August 28, 2020 Starring: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Directed By: Dean...

