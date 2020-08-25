Keanu Reeves: 'Bill and Ted are not stoners'

Wolfey Newblood RT @denofgeek: Reeves has had enough of people assuming that Bill and Ted are sky high https://t.co/fEX5oUk292 2 minutes ago cinematicdopeness RT @getFANDOM: Keanu Reeves would like to clear the air — 'Bill and Ted are not stoners' Reeves says they just 'have a nice outlook on lif… 2 minutes ago Shawna Lleeis Keanu Reeves Requested to Wear a Suit in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' https://t.co/9brRv7nKD9 https://t.co/JfWRi9qjin 4 minutes ago Franseza Keanu Reeves Requested to Wear a Suit in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' https://t.co/YKOUvyV4ZJ https://t.co/XWQhm1AVfI 7 minutes ago Tuffy Hardy Keanu Reeves Requested to Wear a Suit in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' https://t.co/qsQCIc391p https://t.co/iFJFW9n56j 11 minutes ago LiniBKK @MacReadys_Beard Argghhh want to see all of them. Except Bill & Ted. Never seen the first, not really interested despite Keanu Reeves. 11 minutes ago Anne Fang Hei Keanu Reeves Requested to Wear a Suit in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' https://t.co/hamNAde84l https://t.co/WKpXGvB4x3 13 minutes ago ~Michele~ I never saw them as stoners - just 2 wickedly naive guys that were oblivious to the world. https://t.co/oJWksigWOD 14 minutes ago