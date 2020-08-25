Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keanu Reeves: 'Bill and Ted are not stoners'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves wants to clear up a common misconception about the character that made him a star: "I'd like to get one thing straight. Bill and Ted are not stoners." He returns alongside Alex Winter in "Bill and Ted Face the Music," out Friday. (Aug. 25)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 20 Times Keanu Reeves Was Awesome

Top 20 Times Keanu Reeves Was Awesome 20:44

 In Keanu we trust! For this list, we’ll be looking at even more times Keanu Reeves was his triumphant self, and will be including pop culture and personal moments.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves Canadian actor

Keanu Reeves praises return to 'Matrix' filming [Video]

Keanu Reeves praises return to 'Matrix' filming

Filming for 'Matrix 4' has resumed after being put on hold due to the global health crisis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Keanu Reeves Talks ‘Thoughtful, Effective’ Safety Protocols on Matrix 4 Set

 Keanu Reeves Talks ‘Thoughtful, Effective’ Safety Protocols on Matrix 4 Set During an interview with the Associated Press about the upcoming sequel Bill &..
WorldNews
'Bill & Ted 3' Set to Debut on Premium VOD & Select Cinemas Amid Ongoing Pandemic | THR News [Video]

'Bill & Ted 3' Set to Debut on Premium VOD & Select Cinemas Amid Ongoing Pandemic | THR News

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as Theodore "Ted" Logan and William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. in the threequel.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:19Published

Alex Winter Alex Winter British-American actor


Bill & Ted Face the Music Bill & Ted Face the Music American science fiction comedy film


Related videos from verified sources

Keanu Reeves always wanted to play Wolverine [Video]

Keanu Reeves always wanted to play Wolverine

Keanu Reeves has revealed there is one role he hasn't fulfilled: 'X-Men' mutant Wolverine.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:21Published
Bill & Ted Face the Music Movie Clip - The Future [Video]

Bill & Ted Face the Music Movie Clip - The Future

Bill & Ted Face the Music Movie Clip - The Future - Plot synopsis: A visitor from the future tells best friends Bill and Ted that one of their songs can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:22Published
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Tease 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' [Video]

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Tease 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

Three decades after their "excellent adventure" and "bogus journey", Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back for "Bill & Ted Face The Music". ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman spoke with the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Keanu Reeves has perfect answer for who'd win a fight between Neo and John Wick

 Neo vs. John Wick. For years, fans have been wondering who win a clash between two of Keanu Reeves' mightiest characters. And so, it turns out, has Stephen...
Mashable Also reported by •WorldNewsJust JaredNYTimes.comIndependent

Keanu Reeves had absolutely no idea The Matrix was a ‘profound’ allegory for the trans experience

 Keanu Reeves has reacted to Lilly Wachowski’s revelation that The Matrix was a trans allegory, admitting that he wasn’t aware of the deeper meaning while he...
PinkNews Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndependentContactMusic

Keanu Reeves: 'Bill and Ted are not stoners'

 Keanu Reeves wants to clear up a common misconception about the character that made him a star: "I'd like to get one thing straight. Bill and Ted are not...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comContactMusicNYTimes.comIndependent

Tweets about this

DafWolfen83

Wolfey Newblood RT @denofgeek: Reeves has had enough of people assuming that Bill and Ted are sky high https://t.co/fEX5oUk292 2 minutes ago

pyrextv

cinematicdopeness RT @getFANDOM: Keanu Reeves would like to clear the air — 'Bill and Ted are not stoners' Reeves says they just 'have a nice outlook on lif… 2 minutes ago

shawnalleeis1

Shawna Lleeis Keanu Reeves Requested to Wear a Suit in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' https://t.co/9brRv7nKD9 https://t.co/JfWRi9qjin 4 minutes ago

fransezas

Franseza Keanu Reeves Requested to Wear a Suit in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' https://t.co/YKOUvyV4ZJ https://t.co/XWQhm1AVfI 7 minutes ago

tuffyhardy

Tuffy Hardy Keanu Reeves Requested to Wear a Suit in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' https://t.co/qsQCIc391p https://t.co/iFJFW9n56j 11 minutes ago

LiniBKK

LiniBKK @MacReadys_Beard Argghhh want to see all of them. Except Bill & Ted. Never seen the first, not really interested despite Keanu Reeves. 11 minutes ago

AnneFanHei

Anne Fang Hei Keanu Reeves Requested to Wear a Suit in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' https://t.co/hamNAde84l https://t.co/WKpXGvB4x3 13 minutes ago

SeaPry

~Michele~ I never saw them as stoners - just 2 wickedly naive guys that were oblivious to the world. https://t.co/oJWksigWOD 14 minutes ago