Keanu Reeves: 'Bill and Ted are not stoners'
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves wants to clear up a common misconception about the character that made him a star: "I'd like to get one thing straight. Bill and Ted are not stoners." He returns alongside Alex Winter in "Bill and Ted Face the Music," out Friday. (Aug. 25)
