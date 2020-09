You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ryan Reynolds regrets hosting Blake Lively wedding at a former plantation



Ryan Reynolds believes hosting his 2012 wedding to Blake Lively on the grounds of a former plantation was a "giant mistake". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:58 Published on August 5, 2020 Ryan Reynolds regrets plantation wedding location



Ryan Reynolds will always deeply regret staging his 2012 wedding on a former slave plantation. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on August 5, 2020 Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding



Ryan Reynolds says he and his wife, Blake Lively, are apologizing for their wedding location. The couple held their 2012 wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina, reports CNN. Reynolds says.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on August 5, 2020

Tweets about this