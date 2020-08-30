Global  
 

Sofia Richie Hits the Beach After Run In with Ex Scott Disick

Just Jared Sunday, 30 August 2020
Sofia Richie is having a blast at the beach! The 22-year-old model spent the afternoon with a few of her friends at the beach on Saturday afternoon (August 29) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie Sofia sported a wetsuit as she and her friends carried a giant inflatable into [...]
