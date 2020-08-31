Global  
 

Harry Belafonte Slams Trump Aide for Doctored Video of Joe Biden 'Sleeping' During Interview

Just Jared Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Back in 2011, the legendary entertainer Harry Belafonte appeared to be sleeping during an interview after he lost audio contact with a local California television station. Now, the video has been manipulated to show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Harry‘s place to make it appear he’s sleeping through an interview. The video was tweeted [...]
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Joe Biden Condemns Rioting, Blames Violence On President Trump

Joe Biden Condemns Rioting, Blames Violence On President Trump 02:53

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh Monday and blamed nationwide violence on President Trump; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

