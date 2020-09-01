Global  
 

Joe Biden Expands Campaign to ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ with Virtual Yard Signs

Mediaite Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Joe Biden Expands Campaign to ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ with Virtual Yard SignsJoe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign expanded its reach to digital grounds with the release of campaign signs in the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Getting Fall Update

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Getting Fall Update 00:26

 ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Getting Fall Update

