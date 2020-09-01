|
|
|
Joe Biden Expands Campaign to ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ with Virtual Yard Signs
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign expanded its reach to digital grounds with the release of campaign signs in the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic
[NFA] Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday looked to shift the focus of the U.S. presidential race back to the coronavirus and safely reopening the country’s schools, as President Donald Trump..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
|
President Trump, Joe Biden Return To Campaign Trail
Nominees returned to the campaign trail Wednesday. President Donald Trump was in the battleground state of North Carolina, but the president and Democratic contender Joe Biden are taking different..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:01Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|