Lily Collins Reveals 'Emily In Paris' Release Date & Teaser Trailer! Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Lily Collins has just announced her new series Emily In Paris is coming to Netflix! The 31-year-old actress stars in and executive produces the series, created by Sex and the City and Younger creator Darren Star. “Here we go!! Keeping this secret has been so hard but I’m beyond thrilled to finally announce @emilyinparis officially [...] 👓 View full article

