Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Are Parents To a Baby Girl!
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Congratulations to Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, who just welcomed their daughter! – TooFab This Twilight star is showing off his hot, buff body – Just Jared Riverdale star Marisol Nichols is working on a new show… – TooFab These are the most watched movies on Netflix in August – Just Jared Bella Thorne is [...]
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl! The Grammy winner shared the exciting news with the perfect announcement post on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Along... E! Online Also reported by •Indian Express •Just Jared •Daily Record
Tweets about this
CelebrityInsider.org Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Seaborn Become Parents - Details! https://t.co/duesQgnn6W
Celebrity News #CherrySeaborn… https://t.co/NYJbRmRyZ3 3 minutes ago