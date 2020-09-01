Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ed Sheeran and Cherry welcomes baby girl, reveals her unique name

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn has welcomed a baby girl, the singer announced on Tuesday. The 'Perfect' singer along with Cherry, welcomed a baby girl last week, after keeping the pregnancy news out of the spotlight. Posting an adorable picture of his daughter's socks on a knitted blanket, Sheeran announced...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘completely in love’ with baby daughter

Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘completely in love’ with baby daughter 00:54

 Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry has given birth to their first child– a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2-week-old baby rhino plays at Auckland Zoo [Video]

2-week-old baby rhino plays at Auckland Zoo

A cute baby rhino frolics around her feeding mum just two weeks after being born.Mother Jamila and her baby Southern white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum simum) calf were filmed at the Auckland Zoo,..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:33Published
Multitasking dad shows us how he brushes his teeth while holding the baby [Video]

Multitasking dad shows us how he brushes his teeth while holding the baby

When it comes to multitasking, Earl's got it down! He's demonstrating how he brushes his teeth while holding his sweet baby girl Naomi. Naomi's fine with Dad brushing his teeth, but wearing a face..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:43Published
Guy Throws Coloured Golf Balls From Helicopter to Reveal Gender of Baby to Future Parents [Video]

Guy Throws Coloured Golf Balls From Helicopter to Reveal Gender of Baby to Future Parents

This couple had their gender reveal party in a high school football field and decided to find out about the gender of their baby in a unique way. They had a helicopter fly over them, from which a guy..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

 Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are officially parents! The "Shape of You" singer and his wife have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyra...
E! Online

Ed Sheeran is 'on cloud 9' as wife gives birth to baby girl with unusual name

Ed Sheeran is 'on cloud 9' as wife gives birth to baby girl with unusual name Ed Sheeran was delighted to say that his wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to their beautiful and healthy daughter with a very unusual name last week.
Daily Record


Tweets about this