Jamie Foxx to star in comedy series inspired by relationship with his daughter

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Actor Jamie Foxx has been roped in to star in an upcoming Netflix comedy series titled 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me'. According to Variety, the series is inspired by Foxx's relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

This is not the first time that the father-daughter duo has collaborated for a television project. They are...
