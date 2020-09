Erika Jayne and Denise Richards Face Off Over Threesome Comment in RHOBH Reunion Sneak Peek Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

It's an Erika Jayne-Denise Richards face-off. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Denise Richards Teases Dramatic 'RHOBH' Reunion



Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has been rocked with drama, and Denise Richards -- for the most part -- has been at the centre of it all. Richards teases what fans can expect from.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:53 Published on July 31, 2020

Tweets about this