Five burning questions that The Boys Season 2 must answer! Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The second season of Boys has already been making waves with its raving reviews from critics in addition to the not-so-surprising announcement of season 3 even before one could be mesmerized by Season 2. The Amazon Original series that had brilliantly captured the 'Superbad' to a whole new level in season one, left its viewers on... The second season of Boys has already been making waves with its raving reviews from critics in addition to the not-so-surprising announcement of season 3 even before one could be mesmerized by Season 2. The Amazon Original series that had brilliantly captured the 'Superbad' to a whole new level in season one, left its viewers on 👓 View full article