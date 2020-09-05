Ian Brown Is A COVID Conspiracist Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Oh dear...



*Ian Brown* has outed himself as a COVID-19 conspiracist.



The mercurial frontman is a man alone, with The Stone Roses on a presumably permanent hiatus.



Dodgy solo albums aside, he's now troubling himself with oddball conspiracy theories.



Ian Brown tweeted his support for







NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy



— Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 5, 2020



It's all rather odd. He's yet to expand on this, but it's useful to note - as Dave Haslam points out - that Ian Brown's hero *Toots Hibbert* is among those in intensive care due to coronavirus.



In summation: please do wear a mask.



