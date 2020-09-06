Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit on son Showik's arrest: A middle-class family is destroyed

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Indrajit Chakraborty, father of actress Rhea Chakraborty, has issued a statement denouncing the arrest of his son Showik Chakraborty, adding his apprehension that Rhea might be next.

"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rhea Chakraborty to be grilled on Sept 6 by NCB; Sushant's cook arrested

Rhea Chakraborty to be grilled on Sept 6 by NCB; Sushant's cook arrested 02:19

 Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to grill Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday. NCB has summoned Rhea for investigation. Rhea will be confronted with brother Showik Chakraborty, who was taken into custody by NCB for four days over drug charges. NCB has arrested at least six people, including late...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SSR Death Case: NCB to ask Rhea Chakraborty to join investigation [Video]

SSR Death Case: NCB to ask Rhea Chakraborty to join investigation

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to ask actress Rhea Chakraborty to join investigation over Bollywood drug links. Deputy Director General of South-Western Region, Mutha Ashok Jain said, "Today we have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Rhea's brother Showik, Samuel Miranda taken for medical test [Video]

Rhea's brother Showik, Samuel Miranda taken for medical test

A court here on Saturday sent late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and his house manager Samuel Miranda to four days' NCB custody till September..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:49Published
SSR death case: NCB gets custody of Showik, Samuel till Sep 09 [Video]

SSR death case: NCB gets custody of Showik, Samuel till Sep 09

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda will be in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till September 09, a local court in Mumbai ordered on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Rhea Chakraborty's father on son Showik's arrest: Congratulations India, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter

 A court in Mumbai on Saturday sent late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and his house manager Samuel Miranda...
Bollywood Life

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI finds inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty, her family, father Indrajit called for interrogation again

 The Chakrabortys - Rhea, her brother Showik and parents Indrajit and Sandhya - have been grilled by the CBI multiple times, but as per the officials, their...
Zee News


Tweets about this