Rhea Chakraborty's father on son Showik's arrest: Congratulations India, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter

Bollywood Life Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
A court in Mumbai on Saturday sent late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and his house manager Samuel Miranda to four days' NCB custody till September 9.
 A court here on Saturday sent late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and his house manager Samuel Miranda to four days' NCB custody till September 9. #RheaChakraborty #SushantSinghRajput

